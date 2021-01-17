Dear Editor:
Many voters are extremely upset that President Trump lost the election. In 2016 many felt the same way when Hillary lost. However, I do not understand those who supported stopping the count of electoral votes, whether they entered the Capitol building or not. The numerous court challenges and recounts substantiated the election results. Every state verified the results of their elections and sent the results to Congress.
Voicing your unhappiness with the results is very different from trying to change the results. Those who marched but did not go to the Capitol may have realized that actually trying to change the results through violence is insurrection. I would hope that they voice this realization publicly. I believed that all Americans would condemn the acts of those who stormed the Capitol. However, last week a cashier at a local grocery store said a customer told her, “they should have blown up the Capitol.”
Some who were there minimize the storming of our Capitol, saying it was only a few. (Some police estimates say there were 15,000 rioters.) How anyone can say the acts of having nooses on the Capitol grounds and calling for the hanging of Vice President Pence are not so bad because it was only a few thousand who did it?
Some also liken protesters to American Revolution soldiers. Those soldiers were fighting to free themselves from a monarch. The protesters were trying to keep a losing president in office. What happened is more akin to the actions of many during the post-Reconstruction era. During Reconstruction — the post-Civil War period of forming interracial governments and reintegrating former Confederate states into the Union — White city and state leaders in the South tacitly encouraged violence against Black voters by state militias and groups like the Ku Klux Klan. They did it in a way that allowed those leaders to look innocent of any crimes (Shannon S. Smith, theconversation.com, Jan. 7, 2021). Those acts of violence led to Jim Crow laws and continued violence for decades.
Many who stormed the Capitol were part of such White supremacist groups as the Proud Boys and Neo-Nazis. These groups do not promote democracy and the rule of law, and all those who followed and continue to follow them are domestic terrorists.
All Americans, especially our elected officials, who believe in democracy and the rule of law must loudly and emphatically condemn them.
Susan Hanye
Sweet Briar Road
Maryville
