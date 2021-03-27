Dear Editor:
It is truly a privilege to live in this great country and maintain our freedom of expression, even though canceling that freedom is all too prevalent. The March 25 column by Christine Flowers on the Catholic Church was one that many papers might have refused to print.
One of the many beauties of the Catholic Church is its consistency of teaching on many issues that people have a variety of opinions. This was a fair viewpoint on some of these issues.
Timothy Thurston
North Briarcliff Circle
Maryville
