Dear Editor:
Last summer, when Black Lives Matter protests were happening all over the country, small protests were planned in some small towns. Rumors started flying that busloads of antifa were coming to destroy those towns. Large numbers of heavily armed citizens arrived to protect their towns, far outnumbering the BLM protesters. Antifa never arrived. I thought those citizens were so gullible and how glad I was to live in Maryville. That type of thing would never happen here.
In September 2020, I requested a permit to hold a "Rename the Rebels" rally before the Maryville-Alcoa football game. About a week after the permit was approved, the police contacted me to say they were getting numerous calls that BLM was going to march down Broadway to join the rally. Not true.
A few days before the rally, I received another call from the police that said people were insisting that two busloads of antifa were coming to the rally. I know for a fact some highly educated professionals were spreading this fallacy. The city had to put a notice on its website that there would be no more than 25 people at the rally. Some dropped out of the rally for fear of violence.
I don’t know if the counterprotesters who appeared in a nearby church parking lot were armed with anything other than the Confederate flag. But that sort of thing did happen here.
Maryville is no better or worse than any other small town in the U.S., but we've always had the attitude that “those types of things don’t happen here.” Maryville City Council approves a high-tech shooting range for the police but declines to address homelessness or food insecurity or health care. City employees serve on the boards of nonprofits and are encouraged to financially support them; however, the government does not take on those burdens. How big does a problem have to be for the city to address it? Families are sleeping in cars and camping in vacant lots, homeless people are living in the parks and downtown area. A pandemic has killed almost 200 in our county. Those things should not happen here.
Maryville is my hometown, and I’ve always lived here. I've seen the pattern of Maryville being behind the times and then finally moving forward with self-congratulatory fanfare. Maryville may do the right thing eventually, but I’m not at all sure that will happen here.
Jackie Palmer
Woodmont Drive
Maryville
