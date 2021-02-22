Dear Editor:
On Feb. 19, it was necessary to contact the Maryville Police Department for assistance in locating our parents (92 years and 96 years old) as no contact had been made since Feb. 16. The efforts undertaken by Maryville Police to assist in that regard were unsurpassed.
Every officer and detective involved were extremely responsive, including review of highway camera videos, on-site house search and local hospital contacts. Despite all their efforts, our family members were not immediately located.
It later would be determined that our mother was hospitalized under her former last name and our father did not have his cellphone and could not call other family members. Later Feb. 19, our mother was discharged from the hospital and greeted at her home by Maryville Police.
As one of nine children, we cannot begin to truly show our collective gratitude and appreciation for the outstanding efforts by Maryville Police for their professionalism and solid police work. I only wish I could shake each and every hand of Maryville's finest.
Dan Young
Charles Towne Lane
Murrells Inlet, South Carolina
