Dear Editor:
In an interview shortly before his death, Kurt Vonnegut described what a wonderful experience he had growing up in the Chicago school system. Even during the Great Depression, he and his fellow students engaged in chess clubs, band, music classes, after-school orchestras and fencing. Traveling debate teams. Vocational experiences like auto mechanics and woodworking were widely offered. After school mentoring and tutoring services. Bridge tournaments.
The approval of the Maryville school board to build a softball-hitting facility, for over three quarter of a million dollars, is an example of how far our public schools and universities have strayed from giving students a full and rich education. Skills and knowledge that will stay with them for their entire lives. How many adults engage in softball? Yet I know many of my adult friends who play chess and bridge on a regular basis.
Universities pay football coaches much more than Nobel Prize-winning professors. And youth soccer games where parents get so irate they attack the officials. Let's be better stewards of our children's future by focusing on giving them a full rich education. Not just on winning a sporting contest at any cost.
Alan Zaslow
Mount Tabor Road
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.