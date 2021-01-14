Editor:
I'm writing about the communist mainstream media news coverage of the so-called terrorism at the Capitol. First of all, I do not agree with those involved in the forced entry of the building. But what I do see in the news coverage is scenes of maybe 200,000 people standing peacefully in a huge crowd, where maybe 60 or 70 people were committing violent acts.
And, I never did hear President Trump tell anyone to commit violent acts, only to show strength. "There is strength in numbers." Also I didn't see any fires burning. The only real damage was broken glass or doors. Maybe a few thousand dollars. The worst shame was the death of five people. We are mostly only hearing about the Capitol Police officer who was killed. What about the other four? Do they not matter just as much?
Let's go back to earlier this year when we saw rioting in many cities with looting and burning of private businesses. And I don't know how many deaths. Damage in the millions, or maybe billions. I believe it was U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., who told her lefties to go out and commit violence.
I, and so many others, are just fed up with the hypocrisy of the Democrats and all the left-wing news media. This country is on the way to destruction if things don't change. And the incoming party will not be the ones to do it.
Raymond Smeal
Westmoreland Court
Seymour
