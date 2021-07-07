Dear Editor:
I am writing this letter as a public service to warn others who might experience the same problem. Medicare patients need to be on the lookout for being double billed for the annual wellness visit that is covered under Medicare.
My wife had her annual wellness visit in December 2020 in Blount County. We received a bill from for $105 — the same amount that also was billed to and paid by Medicare. Her doctor added a regular office visit charge to the wellness visit, which was 100% covered by Medicare.
We wrote two letters to the doctor’s office, talked with their third-party billing office, their billing and complaint department, and the doctor’s nurse. My wife requested a phone conversation with the doctor — but she refused to return the call.
We were told the visit included a diagnosis for a health issue and that was the reason for the double charge. My wife recalls having a short chat for two or three minutes regarding the COVID-19 restrictions and that she and the doctor had a laugh about it. There was no diagnosis, no treatment, no prescription and no reason for double charges.
When discussing the problem with the doctor’s office, my wife was informed the doctor still justified levying the charge — but this time she was told it was for an entirely different medical reason. My wife was told the doctor would not drop the office charge, nor talk about it over the phone, and “could charge whatever she wanted to.”
I wrote to the medical office CEO fully explaining our position. He has not bothered to respond, so I am submitting Medicare fraud charges for double billing and lodging a complaint with the Better Business Bureau.
I am urging Medicare patients not to have any extra conversations with their doctor during their wellness visits unless the doctor informs you there will be no extra office visit charge added to your bill. Keep your mouth shut lest you end up with double charges.
Dick McCord
6 Mile Road
Maryville
