Dear Editor:
Buzz Thomas recently penned a critical opinion piece concerning the Biden family's profiting off of the Biden name through the sale of Hunter Biden's artwork ("A stain on the Bidens," July 25). Mr. Thomas rightly pointed out that President Biden campaigned on bringing decency back to the White House and this was in his opinion setting things back a bit.
However, I must take exception with one part of his Op-Ed in which he paraphrased some art critics: "Decent they called it. Suitable for a hotel lobby, one of them said. Maybe a Motel 6."
Nearly 20 years ago, our family was living in Houston and at the time our home recently had flooded due to Tropical Storm Allison. Just as my in-laws were getting into town to help us out, a second wave of flooding was upon us and we all had to leave our home again. We called many hotels and motels for a place that would take us and our pets. Motel 6 was the only place that would take both.
We quickly got in our cars and headed out but with flooding in almost all directions, it took us a while to make our way to the motel. Finally, after much effort we arrived. Upon our arrival we found each plate glass window of the Motel was filled with at least one pet and some with multiple pets. We all stayed in one motel room — our two cats, a dog and my in-laws.
A few days later, while still at the motel, my wife went into labor with our first child. While Hunter Biden may be a decent artist, perhaps Motel 6 may be too good of a place to display his art. To this day I think very highly of Motel 6.
Jared Turner
Lincolnshire Drive
Maryville
