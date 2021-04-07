Dear Editor:
Before the letter writer (“Some teachers ignoring science, avoiding classroom,” March 26) “reached the end of his rope,” I suggest he tie a knot and hang on.
It is interesting how he suggests “how a small group of selfish, self-serving educators and teacher unions” can have such enormous control over how education should be provided to our children. Comparing President Ronald Reagan’s situation of firing traffic controllers to teaching kids is an example of the narrow-mindedness and uninformed reasoning this writer displays.
His “indoctrination” theory holds little water. The goal of teaching is to stimulate critical thinking, promote learning and sharing in a group setting, encourage listening skills, provide thought-provoking lessons and in all this “indoctrination” become a good, reliable and responsible citizen. Teachers spend a good deal of time and money learning these skills. As well as being caring and kind in their relationships with students, they often provide a safety net for challenged students. “Indoctrination,” I think not!
Perhaps in place of scolding parents for not stepping up and taking the helm of education, a gentle reminder of encouragement and continual support and input, our educational system would be more effective and appropriate.
Simply solving what the writer feels is a big problem by having kids attend charter and/or private schools is not feasible for a great number of kids. COVID-19 or other unexpected situations are not solved by destroying public schools. Serious consideration is needed for how to better educate our children and keep educators and children safe.
For our democracy to survive, we must have free public education for all our children, said Thomas Jefferson, a great American statesman.
Because free speech is a gift in this country, I thank the writer for giving me the opportunity to respectfully respond to his letter. Yes parents and educators welcome your respect and accompanying input and support. Allow teachers to be your help and mentors in educating our children.
We must be in a congenial partnership with this great undertaking.
Linda Thares
Cochran Place
Maryville
