Dear Editor:
Congress and the White House are attempting to overhaul police practices. Violent crime is increasing in almost every major American city after falling for decades. Police departments are in a crisis battered by abuse charges, being targeted for cuts and many struggling under recent reform laws.
From the New York Post one month ago, "More than 5,300 NYPD uniformed officers retired or put in their papers to leave in 2020, a 75% spike from the year before." In Philadelphia, there is a shortage of recruits and a large increase in retirements. A local police chief told the Philadelphia Inquirer that "people don't want to be police anymore." Police officers are more important than ever and we are not seeing this.
We ask our police officers to be diplomats and resolve domestic disputes peacefully. We ask them to interpret the law instantly and to treat everyone with respect even when they are not treated that way. Year after year, society's problems escalate and now include mental health and drug crises.
If a police officer gets a situation innocently wrong, misjudges a situation or panics, it's all caught on cellphone video, and if judged guilty about their decision, they may lose their jobs, benefits and pension and their families will be left vulnerable.
Street criminals know police officers are vulnerable in how they react to different situations. They know we have increased street crime as local laws are relaxed, government systems changed, judges deactivated and in some cases, police officers on the defense.
Defund the police no longer plays well. The term not being used is "indirect resources." Interpreted, this means take money from the police and put the money toward alleged programs to solve the crime problem.
One of the best ways to increase crime is to deny our police officers the things they need to do their job. Police departments must have the funding needed to increase recruitment, train new officers and retrain veterans regularly to keep up with changes in laws and to be able to order equipment needed by the police departments. Good policing must have proper funding. We can give our police officers the resources they need, or see the rising tide of crime.
William Bratton, former Police Commissioner of New York, said the following about police officers, "they are the glue that literally holds society together. They are an essential element of a successful democracy."
We should pray daily for our police officers, military and all those who protect and serve our country.
Buddy Hunt
Old Niles Ferry Road
Maryville
