Dear Editor:
This is an open letter to Alcoa city commissioners on the Spring Farm housing development. The more I think about the public meeting I attended, the less I like what the developer is planning. I know you are anxious to see development underway ASAP, but it seems it has become whatever we can get to come in is OK.
These 40-foot lots are going to end up being modular homes that I think will devalue our homes. I understand this developer wants to make money, but at what expense to the city? Set aside the school issue for a minute. Let's address the stress on our infrastructure. I don't know how the ratio of increased population translates to these needs.
There will be more expense on things like garbage collection, brush/leaf collection, picking up junk that many non-residents abuse, water treatment usage, etc. We will probably need to hire additional police/fire personnel.
At the meeting I attended, City Manager Mark Johnson said something to the effect that we sold the land and can't tell them what to build. I was under the impression that building plans had to be approved by the Planning & Codes Department, not at the whim of the developer. The original plan was aesthetically pleasing; this new plan looks like a trailer park.
You already know my thoughts on our already stressed school situation. I guess if we're going to have a trailer park development, modular classrooms are next. God help us.
Mark Paulley
Lodge Street
Alcoa
