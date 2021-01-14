Dear Editor:
One letter to the editor and Associated Press article appearing in The Daily Times on Jan. 10 prompts my response. The article titled “After deadly siege, lawmakers ask why police so outnumbered." My question to the lawmakers is why do they not connect the dots? Since D.C. police was defunded by $15 million, there will not be enough of them to police anything. D.C. diverted the police funding to social programs instead. How did the social programs work out on Jan. 6?
The First Amendment does provide for peaceful protests. Any nation that is prohibited from freedom of speech or assembly is a nation that is soon destroyed. We do not have the rights to silence opposition. It didn’t work in Nazism, or in Stalin’s day. It will not work today.
The letter is just another example of hypocrisy. The one-day protests in the Capitol building created more of a howl from the left than months of violent, burning, mob destruction in the streets of our nation last year.
Trump did tell the group that was in D.C. to refrain from violence, have peace and to go home. If anyone thinks 2021 will show more unity in our nation is just fooling themselves.
Shanna Dean Cooper
Old Niles Ferry Road
Maryville
