If Ms. Harris would take the time to read Patrick Buchanan's article "Failed coup of failing establishment," she would see that her conclusions are incorrect. There was no evidence to show that President Trump committed any impeachable offense. Hence, the acquittal that will be forthcoming.
Why you liberal Democrats keep insisting that he has committed a crime even though the evidence shows otherwise, amazes me. You people cannot see the forest for the trees. You only parrot back what the leaders of this attempted coup say everyday.
And it's all a bunch of malarkey. Check the facts. President Trump released a copy of the conversation with the President of the Ukraine and there was no crime committed. That is why Sen. Alexander voted against more witnesses. They were not necessary.
John Smith
Old Plantation Way
Maryville
