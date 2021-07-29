Dear Editor:
In a July 25 local citizen's Op-Ed, there was something mentioned that needs to be corrected. The writer wrote, "Northshore is where Goodall Homes constructed many houses on 40-foot lots over a decade ago."
I spoke with a representative of Goodall Homes and a representative of the builder for the Northshore Town Center residential development, both of whom confirmed that Goodall Homes did not build any homes in that development. Thus, the lot sizes may be representative of what is to come in Springbrook Farm; however, the homes built in the Northshore Town Center community are not necessarily representative of homes to be built in the Springbrook Farm community.
Michele Neal
Aberdeen Drive
Alcoa
