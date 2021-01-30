Dear Editor:
The unabashed advocacy by A.J. Camacho ("Election voting change would improve turnout," 6A, Jan. 26) for moving to convenience voting centers in Blount County is not helpful in sorting through the very real issues that this kind of proposal presents.
He grossly mischaracterizes the Rice University researchers’ findings, which actually found a 2.6% increase in voter turnout, an increase the researchers said might be explained by factors other than the voting centers. Most importantly, Camacho does not at all deal with the inherent tradeoffs if Election Day voting centers replace a larger number of precincts.
Moving to convenience voting centers in lieu of local precincts will certainly make voting more convenient for some voters. The Rice University researchers suggest the people most advantaged would be less-frequent, less-motivated voters who do not take advantage of early voting or mail-in voting options. Some of these voters will find it more convenient to stop at a voting center on Election Day than hurry back to a precinct near their home.
Others, however, will be disadvantaged. People with transportation issues, the elderly, disabled, poor and rural voters may well find this more of a hindrance to voting than a convenience. The challenge is to find ways to minimize the adverse impact on these voters, which probably can be done.
Blount County is not authorized to move to convenience voting centers under existing state law. It is a pilot project that can only be implemented in certain counties, not including Blount (Tenn. Code Ann., 2-3-302(f)). Legislation was recently introduced to allow any county to establish these centers, so maybe Blount will be able to move forward in the future. This gives the county Election Commission the time to get this right, and maybe urge our representatives in the legislature to include in the new legislation provisions to mitigate the adverse impact by expanding mail-in voting or other means.
The Election Commission is to be commended for trying to make voting more convenient for Blount County voters. Much work needs to be done to make this a reality.
Casey Young
Kingstown Colony Drive
Maryville
