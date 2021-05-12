Dear Editor:
I just read the May 11 letter by John Smith of Maryville. I agree with him 100%. The Democrats now want the Republicans to work with them. In Trump's four years in office, the Democrats fought him every day, trying to stop him from doing good things.
He did get some things done even though he had to fight them over and over. Now Biden is asking for bipartisanship. Bipartisanship on what? Taking the country deeper into ruin?
The Democrats are the worst hypocrites ever. And on the subject of of that so-called journalist (nationally syndicated columnist) Jeff Robbins, he is one of the worst hatemongers I have ever read. John was being kind by only calling him a fool. He has admitted his hate for not only Trump, but all Republicans. He's a prime example of the horrible left-wing haters we have in this country. Well, I have vented after holding this back for a long time. Good day.
Raymond Smeal
Westmoreland Court
Seymour
