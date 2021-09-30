Dear Editor:
I believe the large photo for your article on Asbury Place ("Alleged neglect: Woman claims nursing home killed her mom," Sept. 26) is demeaning and humiliating. Women do not pose with dolls, children do.
Neglect of patients at Asbury Place is alarming and even more so as this facility is in Maryville. For 27 months, longest in the entire state, it has been violating standards for basic services yet this continues. Is no one being held accountable? No administration turnover?
Alzheimer's breaks the back of the Medicare system and it just gets worse. People diagnosed have reached the end of their mental lives, but the cost goes on. Compare someone diagnosed with a child? No. A 3- or 4-year old child understands, but not someone diagnosed with advanced Alzheimer's.
CNAs, the caregivers of Alzheimer's patients, do a job the vast majority of use would never do, yet their pay is low. Nursing homes are top heavy with administration and their assistants, who are highly paid with private offices and no patient contact. Here is much of the problem.
The lack of care of the patient in your article cannot be defended or excused, but it will not change unless there is a whole system change. Is Medicare willing to keep spending on Alzheimer's patients? If so, then CNAs need to be paid a minimum of $20 an hour to do an impossible job. All in administration need a couple hours a day observing and interacting with patients out of their offices.
Asbury has a beautiful campus and I know from personal experience that many caring people work there. Twenty-seven months of not meeting even basic standards? Asbury needs to tell The Daily Times why this is true and the changes being made to correct a deplorable situation and state a time frame.
Kathy Murphy
Teaberry Drive
Maryville
