Dear Editor:
We disagree with Buzz Thomas' "Our bully in chief" (May 25). Many children and adults are uncomfortable sharing school and public restrooms with people of the opposite sex. Why is it that a "boy trapped in a girl's body or vice versa" is allowed to be offended when required to use the restroom that matches his/her gender Why are we not allowed to be offended if a member of the opposite sex uses our restroom? Mr. Thomas, are our feelings not important, too?
Also, as a retired educator and a Baptist minister should not you refrain from referring to people as a "bully?" Our friends from New York City have taught us how difficult it is to be Christian conservatives in a liberal city. We have learned much from this couple. With all the names and threats they have received from liberal thinkers in their neighborhood, we have never heard them utter a disparaging word about their transgressors.
Thank goodness, Bill Lee is our governor.
Mark and Janet Snyder
Peacock Ridge Drive
Townsend
