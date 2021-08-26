Dear Editor:
I am proud of our Olympic success. We had more gold medals and overall medals than any other country. And I am so proud of those who stated they loved America and were proud to represent their country. One example was the female wrestler who made a heart with her hand and said I love my country and have been so proud to get to represent my country.
However, with success and joy comes disappointment with a few of our athletes. One example was the girl who turned her back on our flag and the playing of our national anthem. Another example was the soccer team that kneeled during the playing of our national anthem. Kneeling to me says they are ashamed of American and denotes surrender.
Any Olympian who does not love and support our country should not have the privilege to represent it.
Those American Olympians who protested should be thankful they do not represent China. In China, protesters are beaten and jailed.
While all Americans are free to protest on their own time, the privilege to represent the USA in the Olympics should come with reasonable rules of conduct. If you can't support our country, then you do not need to represent our country.
Many Americans are deeply offended when privileged athletes kneel and turn their backs during our national anthem.
Christ gives each of us our gifts, and we should use those gifts to glorify our Lord and our country. Anthem kneeling and back turning expresses generalized scorn for our country, its values, its people and its institutions.
Buddy Hunt
Old Niles Ferry Road
Maryville
