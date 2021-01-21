Only God can help us now.

Dear Editor:
I’ve read several recent letters and articles about the views of left-leaning people and their attitudes toward others who don’t think like them. In one letter, for example, the writer wondered how 74 million people could be mesmerized by an “immoral, incompetent and mentally challenged man.”
If this writer voted for Joe Biden, I could ask the same thing. I can apply the same adjectives to Mr. Biden, a known plagiarist and who appears to be in cognitive decline.
In a front-page article, I read that a handful of Blount Countians called the county mayor and demanded he censure or reprimand a county commissioner who attended the Trump rally on Jan. 6. Are you kidding?
Our First Amendment guarantees all Americans the right to protest and peacefully petition their government. This commissioner, along with hundreds of thousands of others, did just that. The overwhelming majority peacefully assembled to let their voices be heard. However, the actions of a few — instigated by troublemakers on both sides (yes, I said both sides, as the evidence now suggests) — has resulted in social media crackdowns and totalitarian calls from elected Democrats and media pundits to silence and punish “the right.”
Did these politicians and media personalities condemn BLM protesters when antifa transformed their marches into full-blown riots, resulting in the destruction of millions of dollars in private property? No, they didn’t.
So, I ask Blount Countian progressives: Are you OK with this hypocrisy? Are you OK with the censorship and un-American denunciation of people who think differently than you? If you are, perhaps you should read the poem by Lutheran Pastor Martin Niemoller, who watched passively as Adolph Hitler began purging society of particular groups:
“First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out — Because I was not a socialist.
Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out — Because I was not a trade unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out — Because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me — and there was no one left to speak for me.”
Only God can help us now.
Lori Keesey
Mountain Ridge Way
Walland
