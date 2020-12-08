Dear Editor:
This is an open letter to Sen. Lamar Alexander: Before you go, there is one remaining, great opportunity that you have as the most respected senator in the history of Tennessee. As President Trump continues to disrespect the vote of Americans who are removing him from office, Trump continues to rail against the election as a hoax and is trying to overturn it.
Yet we all know, he knows and America knows his time is up. Yet he continues. As I am sure you are keenly aware, this is destructive to our democracy and image on the world's stage. Please, please in your waning hours in office, ask your colleagues in the Senate to make public statements to publicly rebuke the president, acknowledge the results of the election, welcome in the new administration and encourage all to work together for a better America and to work together to defeat the worst pandemic in 102 years.
To do less would be a disservice to our democracy and our constitution and would demean the Senate and your own outstanding record.
Thanks again for your service.
William G. "Billy" Minser
Gribble Road
Maryville
