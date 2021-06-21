Dear U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn.:
Back in 1975 when South Vietnam went belly up, I suspected something wasn’t right because I had graduated from Parris Island in 1958, and was discharged from the Marine Corps in 1963. I knew the capabilities of our Armed Forces so why did we fight for 10 miserable years then throw in the towel?
As early as 1963, members of LBJ’s inner circle knew we could lose the war, but they kept at it with their control freak arrogance. Nixon finally got us out then Congress betrayed South Vietnam, and then Gerald Ford. Bottom line: We should never have been there in the first place. We killed tens of thousands of Vietnamese and lost more than 58,000 Americans to salve Lyndon Johnson’s inflated and insecure ego.
Today we no longer have a Democratic Party in Smoke & Mirrors Land. We have traitors intent on destroying capitalism, free speech and Christianity. They also want to do away with God, guns and conservatives. Meanwhile the Republican Party sits around on their plump backsides talking appeasement while the anti-America left goes about destroying thousands of small businesses, the coal and oil industries, national security, our men and women in blue, and the military while selling us down the river to China, Iran, the UN, Zuckerberg, Bezos and anyone else who hates our status as last man standing between them, globalism and world power.
The Marxists are pure evil. They deserve worse than prison. A number of them should be decorating the trees in Lafayette Park. Everywhere I go people speak of their disgust and hatred of Washington, D.C. We no longer trust Congress, the FBI, our CIA, the media or our White House. Their leaders don’t give a damn about anyone who doesn’t tow their communist agenda.
Larry Henry
Walden Legacy Way
Knoxville
