Dear Editor:
Your June 22 Opinion page illustrates the difficulty of opinions. First, you have a “Your Voice” writer saying, by his definition, “all Marxists are pure evil. ... A number of them should be decorating the trees in Lafayette Park.”
Given the history of Billie Holiday’s song “Strange Fruit” about the black bodies that hung from trees and the use of Lafayette Park by Black Lives Matter protesters, this seems to be an endorsement of lynching. Do your editors think it is a good idea to publish letters encouraging lynching? Are they tone deaf? You have said you will publish all letters, but would you publish one advocating violence against civic leaders?
In addition, Christine Flowers writes in “Their Voice” to endorse the denial of communion to President Biden. It seems that most faiths struggle with the issue of shunning, separating, and/or excommunicating certain of their members. This has proven difficult and is even more so with incomplete opinions like that of Ms. Flowers.
First, one must promulgate a rule based on a “core principle.” Abortion or a woman’s right to make her own moral choice, Flowers says, is not consistent. If the church concludes that this moral stance is “core,” what will it do with people who practice and promote contraception or the death penalty or many other instances when members do not obey or do not agree? To paraphrase, the road to bureaucratic hell is paved with good intentions. Flowers could at least acknowledge the complexity of her opinion.
Bob Beasley
East Harper Avenue
Maryville
