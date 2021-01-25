Dear Editor:
A republic exists when verifiable elected representatives protect our rights bestowed by the Lord God Almighty. In a socialist state, the government makes many of your choices for you, a la the "nanny state." In a communist state, the "common good" is taught to convince citizens that individual rights are wrong and that state control is the key to equality.
I want an equal opportunity to choose my destiny. I choose to follow Jesus of Nazareth, the savior of mankind, who did for us what we could not do for ourselves — acquire eternal life.
Today the lust for power and the pride of those in authority who have replaced transparency and accountability to voters through verifiable elections with corruption. Our republic has been stolen by our failing to revere honesty, integrity and loyalty in the election of those who represent us.
Our Supreme Court refused to perform its Article 3, Section 2.2 constitutional duty to rule as "the original jurisdiction" for Texas' complaint against five states for having "Non-legislative actors' purported amendments to States' duly enacted election laws, in violation of the Electors Clauses ..."
Joe Biden accused President Trump of trying to "discourage people from voting by implying that their vote would not be counted" and said the Democrats had "created the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in history."
In a republic, the justice system is based on the accused as innocent until proven guilty. In the communist system, the accused must prove their innocence.
Communists make impossible demands, teaching others the "common good" will benefit them by trading their birthright for a meal. The Soviet Socialist Constitution of 1936 contains the words "separation of church and state," words that are not in the U.S. Constitution.
Harry Grothjahn
DeFoe Circle
Maryville
Editor's note: The nonpartisan snopes.com judged the allegation that Biden bragged about voter fraud as "false." See www.snopes.com/fact-check/biden-admit-voter-fraud/ for a detailed analysis.
