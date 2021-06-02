Dear Editor:
As I write this, it is the evening of Memorial Day, a solemn day to remember lives lost to wars this country has engaged in. Its roots go back to the years following the U.S. Civil War, when the graves of the war dead were decorated to honor their memory.
It is also the centennial of the Tulsa race massacre, an event that saw as many as 300, maybe more, lives lost to white supremacy. In the immediate aftermath, the white leaders of Tulsa were determined that all memory of this event would be erased. Not surprisingly, their efforts to suppress this chapter of history were quite successful. One hundred years later, the story has reemerged, books and reports have been written, archaeologists are searching for graves, and activists are demanding reparations.
But let’s not get carried away, digging up such unpleasantness. And certainly, let’s not teach our children that anything so ugly as racial hatred ever existed in this country. Or at least, if we must mention racism, let’s be clear that it’s all in the past.
We wouldn’t want to give the impression that it may or may not have morphed into some other poorly disguised, insidious forms today. And that rowdy bunch of tourists that visited the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6? Help me out, that was a non-event, right? My memory’s a little fuzzy. If it was something significant, I’m sure someone will start investigating in about a hundred years.
Ginny Ayers
Knight Bridge Road
Maryville
