Dear Editor:
I am writing in response to the April 25 article concerning the Pellissippi Parkway Extension. My husband, John; son, Sam; and I are full-time farmers. There are things we must have to be productive, like farm machinery, seed and fertilizer, just to name a few. However, with all of these and everything else we count on, the one thing that is absolutely necessary for farming is land.
The Pellissippi Parkway Extension is planned to come through several farms, ours being one of them. I understand that approximately 200-plus acres will be lost to this 4.4-mile stretch of road. Also, the road will cross Peppermint Branch, a small creek that flows directly into Little River. This river is a major source of water for Blount County.
Citizens Against the Pellissippi Parkway Extension (CAPPE) is dedicated to educating the community about the negative aspect of this proposed road. The majority of our members do not stand to lose any land, nor do they even live close to the proposed route. They are citizens concerned about the future of Blount County.
Driving on a super highway may save a few minutes, but what happens when the driver has to exit and drive on our narrow, curvy roads? It is difficult now for a school bus and a car to pass on these roads. Is this the safety we want for our children? Would it not save our environment more if we maintain the roads we have rather than destroy more land to build new ones?
We landowners will receive financial compensation for our land, but the land is gone forever. What does the community receive but more traffic to navigate the narrow roads? Is it progress to build a road that completely bypasses the businesses in Maryville and Alcoa? I thought the cities, the county and the chamber were supposed to take care of businesses. How can promoting a major highway that completely bypasses both Maryville and Alcoa be seen as helping grow business?
Susan Keller
East Brown School Road
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.