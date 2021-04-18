Dear Editor:
In today’s media, all we hear about is how bad our police force is, so in my opinion, it’s time to increase the public’s awareness of the extremely positive and important role that police officers have in maintaining our nation’s safety and security 24/7. No matter if they are having a terrible day, or if it’s a natural disaster, they’ll be there, patrolling our streets day and night to protect the citizens of this country. They miss spending time with their family and miss out on family events, their children’s activities or spending the holidays with their loved ones.
They see things on the job that hopefully you’ll never see. While on the job, they might have to investigate some vile and disturbing crimes that can impact their mindset. They do not make a great salary by putting their life on the line for you. Some officers have to get second jobs. They are someone’s mother, father, son, daughter, sister, brother, etc. A lot of people forget this fact. They have feelings just like the rest of us, and sometimes they make mistakes. Now, I’m not taking up for the publicized officers that are completely in the wrong.
I have met more cops who were willing to help me than harm me. It’s honestly just how you treat them. You get back what you give. How many times have you seen an officer on the news for doing something good? Hardly ever, right? The media knows the information that they want to give you, and it’s only the bad because they want to get more of an uproar going.
These men and women put their lives in harm’s way, even on traffic stops. We need to show our respect and say, “thank you” to all who took a oath to serve our nation as police officers.
Larry Campbell
Foxglove Lane
Maryville
