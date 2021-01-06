Dear Editor:
In reference to the Jan. 5 Opinion page: When do politics override the responsibilities of principle and law?
Mr. Tim Lomperis ("Assessing Trump's domestic presidency, and there was a lot of good") claims the "good" of the current president. I am reminded of the parable of the last citizen — a quotation by Lutheran pastor Martin Niemöller in Germany:
"First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a socialist.
Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a trade unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out — because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me — and there was no one left to speak for me."
Thankfully, Buzz Thomas ("Our old Constitution will save us") speaks reason. Our representatives in the House and Senate are voting against the principles and precepts of The Constitution of the United States. This is sedition, bordering on treason. These votes are directly opposed to the written considered motives of a free, democratic Jeffersonian republic.
I believe that a recall petition should be sought, and presented to the Congress for action. I am not formally schooled in the laws of our state and nation, but have studied the Constitution and Bill of Rights, and have concluded that our elected representatives have crossed the line of reason, principle and law.
I am out there, among other citizens who fear and wonder for our democracy.
Alan Reihl
Jay Kerr Road
Rockford
