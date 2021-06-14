Dear Editor:
Not many people go to work every day under constant threat of a dog attack — but U.S. Postal Service carriers do. On average, nearly 15 mail carriers per day are attacked.
Postal Service officials report that in 2020, more than 5,800 letter carriers experienced dog bites or dog attacks. With deliveries every day, including Sundays and holidays, carriers continue to experience dog bites in urban, suburban and rural settings.
Dog attacks and bites are 100% preventable when dog owners remain vigilant and properly restrain their dogs. To ensure mail carriers’ safety, dog owners must securely lock their dog in another room until a delivery exchange is done. If a dog is outside, the dog must be leashed away from the mailbox.
When a carrier feels unsafe, mail service could be interrupted, not only for the dog owner, but for the entire neighborhood. When mail service is interrupted, mail must be picked up at the Post Office. Service will not be restored until the dog is properly restrained.
With your help, we can keep our carriers, your neighbors and your dogs safe. Thank you for protecting your pet and our mail carriers as we continue to bring packages and correspondence to your door each day.
Andrea N Luckey
Postmaster
Friendsville Post Office
South Morgan Street
