Dear Editor:
I was beyond disappointed in The Daily Times when I read Oct. 19 the headline concerning Gen. Colin Powell ("Powell dies, trailblazing general stained by war in Iraq").
He was a remarkable man, a patriot, a man who served our country in the Army for 35 years and a good man. A man whom I would have loved to see as our president. And, the best you could do was start with "stained by the war in Iraq." Shame on you!
Linda Blalock
Front Street
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.