Dear Editor:
This is my opinion about Jan. 6. This is the day that the so-called president of the United States of America was a traitor to our country. As such, he should be punished as a traitor.
Our senators and members of Congress failed to represent us. Instead, they represented the dirty work of the president. Gentlemen and Lady, where is your loyalty? It certainly was not for us. Do your job and hold him accountable for what he has, and is, doing — trying to destroy us.
Shirley Ferguson
Light Pink Road
Louisville
