Dear Editor:
Pyrotechnics came out en masse in the city of Maryville the nights of July 2, 3 and 4. They made the holiday weekend miserable for many of the rest of us and terrorized dogs from Sevierville Road to Wilkerson Pike out Montvale Road along Old Niles Ferry Pike to Big Springs Road out Middlesettlements Road. And points in between.
The crazies are out. Cannot blame it on a full moon. They can’t be celebrating U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan because that certainly does not come after any kind of a victory. Nor can they be celebrating the end of the COVID crisis because it is not, in fact, over.
Never in my nearly seven decades do I remember so much pop, bang and boom on the Fourth of July. I suspect this year’s uninhibited display did not have as much to do with patriotic fervor as with unleashed frustration at being pent up with little or no social outlet for a year.
More like, “Who let the dogs out?” An excuse for boys to play with their toys.
The facts are these: Many young children and old people are frightened or disoriented by the noise. The racket traumatizes most dogs and other animals. Many veterans who have served in combat situations suffer from PTSD and dread fireworks displays. Virtually all hospitals deal with injuries connected with the use of fireworks. Associated deaths occur annually.
There is no reason for households in city neighborhoods to shoot off their own fireworks. If a family wants to see the sparkle and lights and hear the explosions, public displays are offered. This year, Maryville held its Celebration Freedom event on July 4, and it included fireworks.
Maryville City Council members should consider doing away with its fireworks ban exemption on July 4. We in Maryville neighborhoods do not want to be assaulted by consecutive nights of these long, loud noises.
Laurie Byrne
Bobwhite Drive
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.