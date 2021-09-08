Dear Editor:
Clergy commenting on local politics rarely produce their desired effects, but in the case of the proposed housing "moratorium" proposed by County Commissioners Steve Mikels and Nick Bright, I feel it is necessary to point out the grave injustices in the proposal.
The proposal aims to "slow growth" by limiting housing supply while doing nothing to curb housing demand. This will increase housing prices and rent, as well as property values and the subsequent taxes paid by owners. This increase will hurt the working poor, single parents and new families, driving up the cost of living for them and making financial life more precarious, while doing nothing to curb demand for that housing.
Currently, the starting rent in Blount County hovers around $1,000 a month. If rent is not to to exceed one-third of income, a renter making $15 an hr would need to work more than 50 hours a week to survive living in Blount County. It is unconscionable to celebrate the creation of new jobs at an Amazon warehouse and then deny those new workers the ability to live in our neighborhoods.
When economic injustice occurred in the Old Testament, when laws were created that favored the rich at the expense of the poor, it invited God's wrath and judgment. What good is it to have a church and "religion" on our county seal, then pass proposals that defy the teaching of the church and religion regarding the preferential option for the poor?
What does it mean to retain a "small town feel" and lose our souls? After decades of mismanaged growth, we are asking the "least of these" among us to shoulder a burden they did not create. Blount Countians should reject this moratorium and any other proposals that ask the poor the shoulder a burden not shared by the affluent and rich.
The Rev. Isaac Bradshaw
Chesterfield Drive
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.