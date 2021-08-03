Dear Editor:
I have been blessed to travel to many parts of the world, including China, Europe, Mexico and Israel. Each visit was special with many things to see. However, I have always been glad to return home to America.
We as a people are very blessed to live in America. I wish some of our young people could travel to China, Mexico, Cuba or Venezuela. I believe their eyes would be opened to appreciate the freedoms and opportunities that they have in America.
Many wars have been fought and lives lost to protect or liberty and freedoms. Are we a perfect nation? We are not. Only one walked in this life who was perfect, and that was Jesus Christ. No we are not a perfect nation but we are a nation where everyone else wants to come and live.
I guess I might be called old-fashioned, but I get down on my knees to pray and stand and salute my flag. I understand that some of our young people are actually hoping for other countries to win in the Olympics rather than our homeland.
In America, you can be whatever you want. The only limitations are what you put on yourself. I will never take for granted the things in which we have been blessed with and encourage anyone who is down on America to go elsewhere to live. I can assure you that when coming back to America, you will have a much better appreciation for your country.
In closing, I hope we remain a country of democracy and freedom. As President John F. Kennedy once said, ask not what your country can do for you but what you can do for your country. I will always be proud to be an American.
Buddy Hunt
Old Niles Ferry Road
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.