Dear Editor:
I am a longtime devoted reader of The Daily Times. Where else would we get news of particular importance and interest to citizens of Blount County? Among other services, The Daily Times reports on the actions of local government and thus is vital to the democratic process. There are excellent stories in this vein every week.
It struck me as odd, therefore, to see no coverage of the contentious Blount County Commission meeting of June 17 — a newsworthy event by any measure. The volume of the crowd alone was remarkable. Those in attendance (at least, the vast majority of them) were hoping to persuade commissioners to pass a resolution asking the Tennessee Department of Transportation to hold an in-person public design meeting about the Pellissippi Parkway Extension. The online version of the meeting was inaccessible to many and inadequate to all.
But nothing appeared in the paper. Days later, a friend mentioned that a story was in fact published. On Saturday, June 19/ But the Saturday print edition no longer exists, to my regret. I felt distinctly out of the loop now, on two counts.
And how very ironic this situation is. The inaccessibility of TDOT’s electronic “meeting” was in fact the substance of the argument behind the resolution. It was an apt illustration of inaccessibility that readers like me did not know about, much less see, The Daily Times’ coverage. All because it was online, in an edition, moreover, that I, at least, was unaware of.
Sure, I have a smart phone and a laptop. However, reading my newspaper online is a trial and a deprivation I will not submit to until there remains no other option.
So I’m submitting a resolution of my own: that The Daily Times return to a print version for all editions. Failing that, please hold back all local news until a print-edition day so that everyone has the same opportunity to read it.
Ingrid Haun
Little Dug Gap Road
Louisville
