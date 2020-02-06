Dear Editor,
The entire U.S. Senate was standing in a proverbial rain and it was pouring. There were 47 Democrats and 53 Republicans. Their clothes were soaking wet, hair matted with rain running down their faces. They were all asked to vote on whether or not it was raining.
The 53 Republicans said while there was moisture in the air, it did not rise to the level of calling it rain. The Democrats said let’s ask the weather service if it is raining so TVA can prepare for flooding.
But, the Republicans said no. More evidence is unnecessary; let the people decide in the fall elections if it was raining. So, all Republicans voted that it was not raining while towns and cities across the U.S. were being flooded. All Democrats voted that it was, but they were out-voted and the flooding continued.
This is just like the vote in the Senate impeachment trial this week on whether or not the president obstructed Congress when he ordered all his Cabinet officials to refuse to cooperate in any way with lawful subpoenas by the House of Representatives; and none did, thus obstructing Congress’ investigations.
But 53 Republicans, in spite of the overwhelming evidence, voted no on obstruction and 47 Democrats voted there was obstruction which is an impeachable offense. So the president was found not guilty. Go figure??
Billy Minser
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.