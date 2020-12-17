Dear Editor:
I have grandchildren in the Maryville and county school systems. Also friends who have children and grandchildren in the Alcoa system.
I would like to thank the custodians who have worked tirelessly to provide clean and safe spaces for the students. Your efforts have not gone unnoticed.
Once again, thank you for a job well done.
Karen Coppenger
Tuckaleechee Pike
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.