Dear Editor:
I am a COVID survivor. I was rushed by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital after developing pneumonia, according to an X-ray. My lips were turning blue. My blood oxygen level was dropping like a rock. They ran a rapid result test and I was positive for COVID-19.
They said if I had waited one more day, I might be dead. They admitted me onto the COVID floor for five days.
Through quick action by the hospital, I am still standing today and am recovering. They put me on the therapeutic drug Rendesivir, which saved my life.
I don’t care about the past political and administration problems with Blount Memorial. They have been getting awards and have teamed up with Mayo Clinic — a big accomplishment on their part.
All I care about now is that they saved my life.
And if you think you can get better care at your favorite hospital, you are just fooling yourselves. All the hospitals across the nation are short staffed and over worked. Every one of them. Some are even at capacity now over this virus.
Those nurses at the hospital are working their butts off. You will not get better care elsewhere.
There is going to be a influx of hospitalizations all over the nation and at every hospital. This COVID disease is deadly and growing fast everywhere. It is going to be terrible.
I will forever be grateful to Blount Memorial for saving my life.
Shanna Dean Cooper
Old Niles Ferry Road
Maryville
