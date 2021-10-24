Dear Editor:
I admire the scenery work, applied technical knowledge and the '40s-'50s time frame of the pretty, well-built layout of the Maryville Model Railroad Club featured in the Oct. 18 edition of The Daily Times.
I also appreciate Melanie Tucker's well-written, comprehensive article and Scott Keller's outstanding photographs.
The two-rail track and size of the engine and cars shown are HO (half-O) gauge. The trains I run are the larger three-rail O gauge and the immense Lionel standard gauge. Is the Maryville Model Railroad Club open to people who run the larger-gauge trains?
Lee Reynolds
Lodge Street
Alcoa
