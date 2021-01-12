Dear Editor:
My perspective of our country is colored by these things: My Baptist background, including two family preachers, has helped set my faith. I also have attended Methodist, Presbyterian and Catholic churches with friends and learned about Jewish traditions through a college friend.
In the '60s a professor recommended me to the State Department's medical division and I was flown to Washington, D.C., for interviews. I was hired and received an FBI security clearance.
Today the events of our country cause me to ask these questions: How can an obviously amoral, incompetent and mentally challenged man become our president and then mesmerize 74 million people to vote for him in our latest election? How can preachers instruct their church members to respect and honor this man? How did anyone believe when he said he was "the chosen one?"
The Bible warns us to beware of false prophets; how can so many false words, such dangerous propaganda and lack of any real leadership appeal to our countrymen?
I pray for us all, for truth and understanding going into this new year and for God's grace to heal our country and blessings for those who will lead us.
Judy P. Brown
4209 Legends Way
Maryville
