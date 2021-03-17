Dear Editor:
I have watched Gov. Andrew Cuomo for a long time. I don't believe any of the things the women are accusing him of have any truth to them. The governor has been at it for a long time, and I think the women who are causing him problems want to have one of them replace him.
I believe that the governor should get people who will work with him.
Bob Miller
Jericho Road
Maryville
