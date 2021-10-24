Dear Editor:
I recently did some afternoon shopping at the Walmart in Lenoir City. Not only could I not remember where I had parked my car, but I didn't even remember what door I came in.
I had packages and couldn't just walk up and down every aisle to find my car. I saw a middle-aged man driving slowly by in an older pickup truck. I flagged him down and explained my predicament, asking if he would please drive up and down the aisles to find my blue Subaru SUV, then come back and tell me where it was. He said, " Yes." A few minutes later, he came back and told me where my car was. I tried to give him "gas money," but he refused.
As he was driving slowly away, I threw a 10-pack of AA batteries on his dashboard and said, "You've got to take them — you have kids!" And off he drove.
I wanted to write this and maybe see it published, because I have been troubled lately by the political climate in this country. And I see the intolerance, discrimination and incivility escalating. This good Samaritan rescued me. And I might note that he was Latino or Hispanic. I am senior citizen white female.
Cynthia Affron
North Sequoyah Drive
Friendsville
