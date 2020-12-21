Dear Editor:
Fellow readers, this Christmas season I wish you "peace." The peace that dwells in the stillness of your heart; the peace that is the belief of faith, hope and love. It is always available but we have to acknowledge it and embrace it to access it. Too often, we focus on the crises and tragedies of the day and forget who "made" the day.
As we celebrate the holiday season and remember the reason for the celebration, it is hard to understand the persistent anger that now characterizes our society. How can we fully enjoy the miracle of Christmas if we harbor hatred in our hearts for our neighbors?
Our global community has never known true peace; the only peace available to us is the peace found within our hearts. It behooves all of us, to step back from the hurtful rhetoric and vilification and walk in the steps of the peacemaker. The scriptures say, “Blessed are the peacemakers for they shall be called the sons of God."
It is much easier to answer rage with rage than to answer rage with calm restraint and patience.
We need to remember how to listen, that insults and inflammatory labels on social media define us, that judgmental remarks are unwarranted, and to love our neighbors regardless.
We are in the midst of a worldwide pandemic and have been forced to love from 6 feet apart while wearing a mask, but we can still love others. We all will remember the hardships and inconveniences of 2020 but, perhaps, we also have learned to be a bit more patient; to honor those who are caring for the sick; to appreciate those who fill the grocery orders and prepare the take-out meals; and to humbly remember those who have lost their battle with this virus.
May you embrace and extend the "peace" of the Christmas Season.
Faye Hochnedel
Kyker Circle
Seymour
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.