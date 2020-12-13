Dear Editor:
Over the past month, I’ve been contemplating the consequential actions of our local Republican leaders in relation to whether America will continue to be a democracy or whether it will cast aside our more than 240-year history as a democratic republic and instead become an authoritarian regime.
Last month, state Sen. Art Swann and state Rep. Jerome Moon signed a letter in support of President Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, which Trump’s own appointed security official (Chris Krebs) called the most secure and fair in American history.
Likewise, U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., last week signed in support of a Texas lawsuit to nullify the election results in four key battleground states.
In contrast, state Rep. Bob Ramsey, to his credit, stood against this tide by refusing to sign the letter last month and to be part of this effort to nullify America’s election.
History will take note of where people stand in America’s hour of need, when the future of American democracy weighs in the balance. It is one thing to seek recounts and court challenges; it is quite another to seek to deny the will of the people by nullifying certified and recounted election results.
The key question going forward for all Americans, especially Republicans, is this: Are you committed to supporting America as a constitutional democracy or not? You can’t be for democracy only if you win, any more than you can be for football only if you win. This is America’s hour of decision.
William Meyer
Linda Lane
Maryville
