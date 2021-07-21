Dear Editor:
Michael Reagan has finally stepped over the line with his July 21 column, "Why my son is unvaccinated." An invariably irritating and fact-challenged chip off the old block, he and his columns never fail to favor the divisive and the simply incorrect.
I support the policy for publishing both conservative and progressive opinion in the Daily Times, but it's time for someone other than Reagan to assist with the former. He essentially has come out and advocated for those who regard being vaccinated against COVID-19 as something to be avoided. This is true only for those who wish to sicken and possibly die. Since the man doesn’t even have the courage to post contact information, perhaps you can pass along this sentiment when you terminate his services as a columnist.
Kenneth M. Moffett
Riverbend Drive
Knoxville
