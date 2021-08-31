Dear Editor:
We keep seeing racism being blamed for everything that liberals don't agree with today. In a Tuesday' letter, the writer said she believed that the name of the Maryville High School sports teams should be changed from Rebels because it is racist.
If she would take the time to look up the definition of rebel she would see that nowhere does it mention racism. I don't know why it is that the liberals want to erase every part of Southern history regardless of good or bad.
How about the racism in the North? Maybe not as widespread as it was in the South but just as prevalent. Everybody on the liberal left seems to think everybody in the South is a racist regardless of what they actually might believe. I wish they would just get off this racism bandwagon and try a little realism for a change. Rebel is not a racist word.
John Smith
Old Plantation Way
Maryville
