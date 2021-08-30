Dear Editor:
“Let’s be blunt: Most people are afraid to talk about race.” This is the opening sentence of the book, Beyond Conversations About Race.
So here we are in 2021 with a school system that condones racism by its very mascot. Some would say the mascot, Rebels, isn’t racist. Yet repeatedly they have been told it is offensive and reminiscent of an era when Southerners committed treason against the United States. They have been told repeatedly that it is akin to other racial slurs sadly still heard.
In the aforementioned book, the authors assert “truth is better than illusion and that critical thinking requires not personal criticism but the thoughtful ability to test claims against evidence.”
Are those who refuse to see the tragedy of still having Rebels as a mascot fearful of truth? Are they so enraptured by their illusions of white supremacy that they cannot think beyond their own opinions? Are they unwilling to see the evidence of the damage done to our Black sisters and brothers as well as to their own children?
Recently the book named earlier was introduced as one to be used in Tennessee schools. Sadly when it was discussed at the Maryville school board meeting, only one member had taken the time to read it. I applaud Julie Elder for her willingness to be prepared and to provide thoughtful contributions to the discussion.
It is appalling to me that there are those who opposed honest, critical thinking about race in our community. Their presence and voice at the school board meeting shows how badly this conversation is needed.
Some might say that those who opposed the book are a small minority of community members. Then I ask, why are they allowed such a loud voice in our community? Where are the voices of wisdom? Where are the voices for justice?
I am pleased to be a part of Blount County United and the Alcoa-Blount NAACP, and I know that there are voices of wisdom and for justice who seek to be heard. I assert that it’s time for some of the business leaders in both parties to speak up. It is time to move to the honest conversations that move us beyond the need to glorify an evil part of our history.
How about Maryville Marvels?
Ginny West Case
Cedar Park Drive
Maryville
