Dear Editor:
After reading the article in the April 1 paper about the landfall, in which officials urged us in Blount County to recycle, I think that was too late for April Fool’s Day. We don’t have a drop-off place to go to if you live outside the city limits.
I have been turned away from both Maryville recycling centers.
Roy J. Chapman
Westmoreland Drive
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.