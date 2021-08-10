Dear Editor:
When I was a child, a doctor scratched my leg with a bifurcated needle and then rubbed smallpox vaccine into the wound. The word vaccine comes from the Latin word for cow. In 1796, Edward Jenner discovered that injecting someone with cowpox would protect them from smallpox. He predicted that “vaccination” would eventually mean the end of smallpox, the world’s deadliest disease, which probably killed more than a billion people in the last 500 years of its existence.
Europeans intentionally gave infected blankets to Native Americans, who died by the thousands. One of the last to break with smallpox in nature was a cook in Somalia in 1977. An international team of eradicators isolated him and vaccinated 57,000 people around him. Smallpox was defeated.
There are millions of viruses in nature, life forms which are constantly changing and adapting to new environments. The only way to stop a lethal virus that infects humans is to vaccinate as many people as possible as quickly as possible, so that the virus doesn’t have time to adjust to the vaccine. If the coronavirus mutates into a form that is spread easily by air currents, you could catch the disease even if you were not in the same room with an infected person, as was the case with smallpox.
All religions promote a universal principle of kindness and unselfishness. Because humans are selfish by nature, ethical religion calls us to a higher, nobler nature: “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” We can only survive as a species if we cooperate on mutually beneficial goals.
With 7.9 billion people on the planet within easy access of each other, no one should think his or her actions are a matter of personal choice, especially when it comes to transmissible diseases. Refusing vaccination keeps the virus going. It is absurd that some people are organizing resistance to vaccinations and mask wearing in the name of freedom. This is not freedom: It is ignorance and insanity. For humanity’s sake we have to fight pandemics together with science, reason and unselfishness.
Gail Harris
Andy Harris Road
Rockford
