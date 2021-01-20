Dear Editor:
I am writing to urge the Blount County Commission to not vote on the proposed "convenience" voting centers at its scheduled meeting Jan. 21. This proposed change is being made too quickly and without public input. Please slow down the process and schedule public hearings. Also reach out to all mayors in the county and seek feedback from people who historically vote.
Much of the data used from the 2020 election to base the decision to move to voting centers are skewed because the pandemic drove people to early voting and to vote absentee. The pandemic has taught us we should not be reducing the number or the space in which people vote, we should be expanding them to keep people safe. This pandemic is not going to be over soon and resurgences can be expected. We should not be planning to force more people into fewer voting sites.
We also must ensure that all voters have access to voting centers should they be enacted. This includes providing transportation to those who would be traveling further to vote than if they voted in their local precinct. If the switch to voting centers were to be enacted and saves the county money, then those monies should be used to provide voter transports, expand the days of early voting to Saturdays and Sundays in all locations, and to keep early voting open until the week before the election. Saving money should never be placed as a priority over increased ease of voting.
Tennessee remained the 46th-ranked state in voter turnout in the 2020 election. The last thing we need is for changes to be made now that confuse and possibly discourage voters. Using the fact that 17 other states have voting centers is not adequate justification for doing it here. Many of those states do not have measures in place that already discourage voters, such as voter ID laws, no ability to vote absentee as a first-time voter, etc. In fact, some of those states have compensated for their voting centers by promoting voting in other ways, including automatic voter registration, same day registration and expanded early voting hours.
Rhea Morgan
Ellejoy Crossing
Walland
